Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/52.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.02 - 0.07
Mkt Cap
65M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
1.6B
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sponsored
Blue Star Helium Ltd is engaged in oil and gas production, exploration, and development. Its assets are spread in North America. Its strategy is to provide its shareholders with exposure to multiple high-value helium projects and conventional oil assets in North America.

Blue Star Helium Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Blue Star Helium (BSNLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Blue Star Helium (OTCQB: BSNLF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Blue Star Helium's (BSNLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Blue Star Helium.

Q

What is the target price for Blue Star Helium (BSNLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Blue Star Helium

Q

Current Stock Price for Blue Star Helium (BSNLF)?

A

The stock price for Blue Star Helium (OTCQB: BSNLF) is $0.041 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:50:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Blue Star Helium (BSNLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Blue Star Helium.

Q

When is Blue Star Helium (OTCQB:BSNLF) reporting earnings?

A

Blue Star Helium does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Blue Star Helium (BSNLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Blue Star Helium.

Q

What sector and industry does Blue Star Helium (BSNLF) operate in?

A

Blue Star Helium is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.