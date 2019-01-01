Bursa Malaysia operates a fully integrated exchange that offers a comprehensive range of products, mostly to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. These include equities, derivatives, offshore, and Islamic products. The company also provides exchange-related services, including trading, clearing, and settling, as well as depository services. It is home to hundreds of companies listed either on the main market or ACE market, depending on size. The company's strategy emphasizes facilitating a more conducive trading environment, the availability of tradeable alternatives, and developing a regional marketplace with global access through collaborations and alliances, among other initiatives. Its primary source of revenue is securities trading, followed by derivatives trading.