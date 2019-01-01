QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/3.6K
Div / Yield
0.08/5.64%
52 Wk
1.44 - 2
Mkt Cap
1.2B
Payout Ratio
102.25
Open
-
P/E
12.32
EPS
0.1
Shares
809.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Bursa Malaysia operates a fully integrated exchange that offers a comprehensive range of products, mostly to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. These include equities, derivatives, offshore, and Islamic products. The company also provides exchange-related services, including trading, clearing, and settling, as well as depository services. It is home to hundreds of companies listed either on the main market or ACE market, depending on size. The company's strategy emphasizes facilitating a more conducive trading environment, the availability of tradeable alternatives, and developing a regional marketplace with global access through collaborations and alliances, among other initiatives. Its primary source of revenue is securities trading, followed by derivatives trading.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Bursa Malaysia Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bursa Malaysia (BSMAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bursa Malaysia (OTCPK: BSMAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bursa Malaysia's (BSMAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bursa Malaysia.

Q

What is the target price for Bursa Malaysia (BSMAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bursa Malaysia

Q

Current Stock Price for Bursa Malaysia (BSMAF)?

A

The stock price for Bursa Malaysia (OTCPK: BSMAF) is $1.44 last updated Tue Jan 25 2022 14:30:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bursa Malaysia (BSMAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bursa Malaysia.

Q

When is Bursa Malaysia (OTCPK:BSMAF) reporting earnings?

A

Bursa Malaysia does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bursa Malaysia (BSMAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bursa Malaysia.

Q

What sector and industry does Bursa Malaysia (BSMAF) operate in?

A

Bursa Malaysia is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.