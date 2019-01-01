QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Distributors
Boss Holdings Inc and its subsidiaries operate primarily in the pet supplies and cellphone accessories business segments. The company offers a wide range of pet supplies through direct marketing to professional groomers, boarders, and veterinarians on its PetEdge website and via catalog, as well as wholesale distribution to retailers, cell phone accessories, as well as custom imprinting of promotional and specialty products. It generates a majority of its revenue from the pet supplies segment.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Boss Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Boss Holdings (BSHI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Boss Holdings (OTCPK: BSHI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Boss Holdings's (BSHI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Boss Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Boss Holdings (BSHI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Boss Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Boss Holdings (BSHI)?

A

The stock price for Boss Holdings (OTCPK: BSHI) is $22.5 last updated Thu Jan 13 2022 15:06:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Boss Holdings (BSHI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Boss Holdings.

Q

When is Boss Holdings (OTCPK:BSHI) reporting earnings?

A

Boss Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Boss Holdings (BSHI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Boss Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Boss Holdings (BSHI) operate in?

A

Boss Holdings is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Distributors industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.