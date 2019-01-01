|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Bosideng Intl Hldgs (OTCPK: BSDGY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Bosideng Intl Hldgs.
There is no analysis for Bosideng Intl Hldgs
The stock price for Bosideng Intl Hldgs (OTCPK: BSDGY) is $35.21 last updated Wed Sep 29 2021 13:40:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 30, 2013 to stockholders of record on December 27, 2012.
Bosideng Intl Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Bosideng Intl Hldgs.
Bosideng Intl Hldgs is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.