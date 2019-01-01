QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Range
Vol / Avg.
Div / Yield
52 Wk
Mkt Cap
Payout Ratio
Open
P/E
EPS
Shares
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary. Industry: Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods
Bosideng International Holdings Ltd is an integrated clothing group in China. It mainly engaged in design, manufacture and sales of down apparel products including research, raw materials procurement, outsourced manufacturing, marketing and distribution of branded down apparel products, original equipment manufacturing products and non-down apparel products. The group operates its business in four segments namely Down apparels, OEM management, Ladieswear apparels, and Diversified apparels. It generates a majority of revenue from the Down apparels segment which carries on the business of sourcing and distributing branded down apparels. The group's down apparel brands include Bosideng, Snow Flying, and Bengen, among others.

Analyst Ratings

Bosideng Intl Hldgs Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bosideng Intl Hldgs (BSDGY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bosideng Intl Hldgs (OTCPK: BSDGY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Bosideng Intl Hldgs's (BSDGY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bosideng Intl Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for Bosideng Intl Hldgs (BSDGY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bosideng Intl Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Bosideng Intl Hldgs (BSDGY)?

A

The stock price for Bosideng Intl Hldgs (OTCPK: BSDGY) is $35.21 last updated Wed Sep 29 2021 13:40:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bosideng Intl Hldgs (BSDGY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 30, 2013 to stockholders of record on December 27, 2012.

Q

When is Bosideng Intl Hldgs (OTCPK:BSDGY) reporting earnings?

A

Bosideng Intl Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bosideng Intl Hldgs (BSDGY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bosideng Intl Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Bosideng Intl Hldgs (BSDGY) operate in?

A

Bosideng Intl Hldgs is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.