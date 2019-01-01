QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.2M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.04
Mkt Cap
14.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
4.2B
Outstanding
Scepter Holdings Inc is focused on the brand development and sales of consumer packaged goods. The company seeks to acquire performing brands to add to the company's portfolio of products and brands sold online and through strategic retail relationships. The company is engaged in the manufacturing, distributing, marketing, and selling of online consumer packaged goods.

Analyst Ratings

Scepter Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Scepter Holdings (BRZL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Scepter Holdings (OTCPK: BRZL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Scepter Holdings's (BRZL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Scepter Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Scepter Holdings (BRZL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Scepter Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Scepter Holdings (BRZL)?

A

The stock price for Scepter Holdings (OTCPK: BRZL) is $0.0035 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 18:36:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Scepter Holdings (BRZL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Scepter Holdings.

Q

When is Scepter Holdings (OTCPK:BRZL) reporting earnings?

A

Scepter Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Scepter Holdings (BRZL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Scepter Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Scepter Holdings (BRZL) operate in?

A

Scepter Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.