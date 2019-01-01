QQQ
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
Borneo Resource Investments Ltd is an exploration stage company. It is presently engaged in the mineral exploration activities in Indonesia. The company is looking to develop a portfolio of precious metal resource assets in Indonesia with gold mines as its present focus. The firm's strategy is driven by the long-term demand for precious metals arising from China and India. Its gold properties are located in Ratatotok South and Ratatotok Southeast, Indonesia. The firm generates revenue from the sale of gold and processing of third parties' at company's facilities.

Borneo Resource Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Borneo Resource (BRNE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Borneo Resource (OTCPK: BRNE) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Borneo Resource's (BRNE) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Borneo Resource.

Q

What is the target price for Borneo Resource (BRNE) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Borneo Resource

Q

Current Stock Price for Borneo Resource (BRNE)?

A

The stock price for Borneo Resource (OTCPK: BRNE) is $0.0018 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 19:54:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Borneo Resource (BRNE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Borneo Resource.

Q

When is Borneo Resource (OTCPK:BRNE) reporting earnings?

A

Borneo Resource does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Borneo Resource (BRNE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Borneo Resource.

Q

What sector and industry does Borneo Resource (BRNE) operate in?

A

Borneo Resource is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.