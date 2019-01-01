Borneo Resource Investments Ltd is an exploration stage company. It is presently engaged in the mineral exploration activities in Indonesia. The company is looking to develop a portfolio of precious metal resource assets in Indonesia with gold mines as its present focus. The firm's strategy is driven by the long-term demand for precious metals arising from China and India. Its gold properties are located in Ratatotok South and Ratatotok Southeast, Indonesia. The firm generates revenue from the sale of gold and processing of third parties' at company's facilities.