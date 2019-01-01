QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/407.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.42
Mkt Cap
5.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
312.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Barrel Energy Inc was engaged in the oil and gas sector of the energy industry. It maintains its interest in capped oil and gas properties in Alberta Canada. The company has explored and is actively working on the production of hemp leasing a growing acreage in central California.


Barrel Energy Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Barrel Energy (BRLL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Barrel Energy (OTCEM: BRLL) through any online brokerage.



Q

Who are Barrel Energy's (BRLL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Barrel Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Barrel Energy (BRLL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Barrel Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for Barrel Energy (BRLL)?

A

The stock price for Barrel Energy (OTCEM: BRLL) is $0.018 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:31:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Barrel Energy (BRLL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Barrel Energy.

Q

When is Barrel Energy (OTCEM:BRLL) reporting earnings?

A

Barrel Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Barrel Energy (BRLL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Barrel Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Barrel Energy (BRLL) operate in?

A

Barrel Energy is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.