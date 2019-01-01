QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/14K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.22 - 0.57
Mkt Cap
18.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
64.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Barksdale Resources Corp is a Canadian exploration stage natural resource company. It is principally engaged in the business activities of the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company operates through various projects including Sunnyside, San Antonio, and Four Metals.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Barksdale Resources Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Barksdale Resources (BRKCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Barksdale Resources (OTCQX: BRKCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Barksdale Resources's (BRKCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Barksdale Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Barksdale Resources (BRKCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Barksdale Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Barksdale Resources (BRKCF)?

A

The stock price for Barksdale Resources (OTCQX: BRKCF) is $0.2848 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:39:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Barksdale Resources (BRKCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Barksdale Resources.

Q

When is Barksdale Resources (OTCQX:BRKCF) reporting earnings?

A

Barksdale Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Barksdale Resources (BRKCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Barksdale Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Barksdale Resources (BRKCF) operate in?

A

Barksdale Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.