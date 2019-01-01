Borregaard ASA makes and sells biochemicals and biomaterials designed to replace oil-based products. The firm's product portfolio includes vanillin used to make flavoring, bioethanol used for fuel, and cellulose. Borregaard organizes itself into three segments: BioSolutions, which makes biopolymers for use in the construction, industrial, and agrochemical industries; BioMaterials, which makes cellulose for use in raw materials and industrial applications; and Fine Chemicals, which makes pharmaceutical ingredients and bioethanol. The majority of revenue comes from the BioSolutions segment.