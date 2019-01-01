|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Borregaard (OTCPK: BRGAY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Borregaard.
There is no analysis for Borregaard
The stock price for Borregaard (OTCPK: BRGAY) is $47.5 last updated Fri Jan 21 2022 16:07:32 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Borregaard.
Borregaard does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Borregaard.
Borregaard is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.