Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.52 - 1.4
Mkt Cap
4.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.08
Shares
8.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
BioQuest Corp markets, packages, and distributes Hemp-CBD based. The company products include CBD tincture oils, topical face and body lotions, cooking spice products infused with CBD, and Pet products. It serves health and wellness, nutraceutical as well as the hemp farming industries.

BioQuest Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BioQuest (BQST) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BioQuest (OTCEM: BQST) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are BioQuest's (BQST) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for BioQuest.

Q

What is the target price for BioQuest (BQST) stock?

A

There is no analysis for BioQuest

Q

Current Stock Price for BioQuest (BQST)?

A

The stock price for BioQuest (OTCEM: BQST) is $0.52 last updated Thu Nov 11 2021 20:19:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BioQuest (BQST) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for BioQuest.

Q

When is BioQuest (OTCEM:BQST) reporting earnings?

A

BioQuest does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is BioQuest (BQST) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BioQuest.

Q

What sector and industry does BioQuest (BQST) operate in?

A

BioQuest is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.