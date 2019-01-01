|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Brookfield Property (NASDAQ: BPYPM) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Brookfield Property.
There is no analysis for Brookfield Property
The stock price for Brookfield Property (NASDAQ: BPYPM) is $24.35 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Brookfield Property.
Brookfield Property does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Brookfield Property.
Brookfield Property is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.