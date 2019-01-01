Boozt AB is a Nordic technology company selling fashion, apparel, and beauty online. The company operates in three segments: Boozt.com, Booztlet.com, and Other. The Boozt.com segment consists of the operational activities related to the multi-brand webstore Boozt.com. The Booztlet.com segment consists of the operational activities related to Booztlet.com. The Booztlet.com segment primarily operates as the group's channel for inventory clearance, retailing items that do not sell within an allotted time frame in the webstores. The Other segment consists of the operational activities related to the mono-brand business and other activities in the group. The majority of its revenue is derived from Boozt.com.