QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.4K
Div / Yield
0.41/5.43%
52 Wk
6.5 - 9.15
Mkt Cap
14.3B
Payout Ratio
52.7
Open
-
P/E
10.41
EPS
0.21
Shares
1.9B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Bouygues is a French conglomerate made up of a disparate range of assets: a construction business, a TV business, and a telecom business. It is one of the biggest construction companies in France and Europe with construction sales of around EUR 25 billion-EUR 30 billion and one of the four telecom operators in France, with both mobile and fixed operations and EUR 6 billion in revenue. It is also the owner of TF1, one of the main media and TV companies in France.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Bouygues Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bouygues (BOUYY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bouygues (OTCPK: BOUYY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bouygues's (BOUYY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bouygues.

Q

What is the target price for Bouygues (BOUYY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bouygues

Q

Current Stock Price for Bouygues (BOUYY)?

A

The stock price for Bouygues (OTCPK: BOUYY) is $7.5355 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 17:39:27 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bouygues (BOUYY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 25, 2012 to stockholders of record on April 25, 2012.

Q

When is Bouygues (OTCPK:BOUYY) reporting earnings?

A

Bouygues does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bouygues (BOUYY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bouygues.

Q

What sector and industry does Bouygues (BOUYY) operate in?

A

Bouygues is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.