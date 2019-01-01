Bouygues is a French conglomerate made up of a disparate range of assets: a construction business, a TV business, and a telecom business. It is one of the biggest construction companies in France and Europe with construction sales of around EUR 25 billion-EUR 30 billion and one of the four telecom operators in France, with both mobile and fixed operations and EUR 6 billion in revenue. It is also the owner of TF1, one of the main media and TV companies in France.