Benzinga - Sep 28, 2021, 9:30AM
Bouygues is a French conglomerate made up of a disparate range of assets: a construction business, a TV business, and a telecom business. It is one of the biggest construction companies in France and Europe with construction sales of around EUR 25 billion-EUR 30 billion and one of the four telecom operators in France, with both mobile and fixed operations and EUR 6 billion in revenue. It is also the owner of TF1, one of the main media and TV companies in France.


Bouygues Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bouygues (BOUYF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bouygues (OTCPK: BOUYF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bouygues's (BOUYF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bouygues.

Q

What is the target price for Bouygues (BOUYF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Bouygues (OTCPK: BOUYF) was reported by Jefferies on September 28, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting BOUYF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Bouygues (BOUYF)?

A

The stock price for Bouygues (OTCPK: BOUYF) is $37.44 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 19:46:39 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bouygues (BOUYF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bouygues.

Q

When is Bouygues (OTCPK:BOUYF) reporting earnings?

A

Bouygues does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bouygues (BOUYF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bouygues.

Q

What sector and industry does Bouygues (BOUYF) operate in?

A

Bouygues is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.