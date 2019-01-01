QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.3 - 8.25
Mkt Cap
491.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.35
Shares
110.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Mar 17, 2021, 9:00AM
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co KGaA operates football club. The company operates its business through the following segments; Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co KGaA operates a football club including a professional football squad and leverages the associated revenue potential arising from the transfer of players, catering, TV marketing, sponsorship, and ticketing. BVB Merchandising segment consists of the separate merchandising business. BVB Event and Catering Gmbh segment conducts tours, provides and arranges for event staffing services and planning and organising, catering and steering and conducting events of all types. Besttravel dortmund Gmbh segment comprises arranging travel by air, rail and ship as well. The firm earns the majority of its revenues from Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co KGaA.

Borussia Dortmund GmbH Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Borussia Dortmund GmbH (BORUF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Borussia Dortmund GmbH (OTCPK: BORUF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Borussia Dortmund GmbH's (BORUF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Borussia Dortmund GmbH.

Q

What is the target price for Borussia Dortmund GmbH (BORUF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Borussia Dortmund GmbH

Q

Current Stock Price for Borussia Dortmund GmbH (BORUF)?

A

The stock price for Borussia Dortmund GmbH (OTCPK: BORUF) is $4.45 last updated Tue Jan 25 2022 14:30:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Borussia Dortmund GmbH (BORUF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Borussia Dortmund GmbH.

Q

When is Borussia Dortmund GmbH (OTCPK:BORUF) reporting earnings?

A

Borussia Dortmund GmbH does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Borussia Dortmund GmbH (BORUF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Borussia Dortmund GmbH.

Q

What sector and industry does Borussia Dortmund GmbH (BORUF) operate in?

A

Borussia Dortmund GmbH is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.