Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
1.15/2.64%
52 Wk
42.15 - 52
Mkt Cap
764.1M
Payout Ratio
93.14
Open
-
P/E
37.84
Shares
17.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Boiron is a drug manufacturer that focuses on homeopathic products. The company's revenue is roughly split between its nonproprietary homeopathic medicines and products in its over-the-counter specialties category. Boiron's nonproprietary medicines are generic products that do not refer to any therapeutic indication, while the specialties category includes first-resort products provided in tablet form, are bottled to use as drops, syrups, or ointments. Geographical segments are France, Europe, North America, and other countries. It generates a majority of revenue from France. The company's products include Oscillococcinum, Stodal and Stodaline, Arnigel, Camilia, Sedatif PC, Coryzalia, Homeoptic, and Homeovox.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Boiron Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Boiron (BOIRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Boiron (OTCPK: BOIRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Boiron's (BOIRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Boiron.

Q

What is the target price for Boiron (BOIRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Boiron

Q

Current Stock Price for Boiron (BOIRF)?

A

The stock price for Boiron (OTCPK: BOIRF) is $43.65 last updated Wed Jan 26 2022 18:16:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Boiron (BOIRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Boiron.

Q

When is Boiron (OTCPK:BOIRF) reporting earnings?

A

Boiron does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Boiron (BOIRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Boiron.

Q

What sector and industry does Boiron (BOIRF) operate in?

A

Boiron is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.