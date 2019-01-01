Boiron is a drug manufacturer that focuses on homeopathic products. The company's revenue is roughly split between its nonproprietary homeopathic medicines and products in its over-the-counter specialties category. Boiron's nonproprietary medicines are generic products that do not refer to any therapeutic indication, while the specialties category includes first-resort products provided in tablet form, are bottled to use as drops, syrups, or ointments. Geographical segments are France, Europe, North America, and other countries. It generates a majority of revenue from France. The company's products include Oscillococcinum, Stodal and Stodaline, Arnigel, Camilia, Sedatif PC, Coryzalia, Homeoptic, and Homeovox.