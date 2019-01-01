Bonesupport Holding AB is an orthobiologics company. It is engaged in developing and commercializing injectable bioceramic bone graft substitutes. The bone graft substitutes remodel to host bone and have the capability to elute drugs directly into the bone void. The company's marketed synthetic bone graft substitutes are CERAMENT BVF, CERAMENT G, and CERAMENT V, which are based on the proprietary CERAMENT technology platform. The segments of the group are; North America; and Europe and Rest of the world.