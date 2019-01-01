QQQ
Bonesupport Holding AB is an orthobiologics company. It is engaged in developing and commercializing injectable bioceramic bone graft substitutes. The bone graft substitutes remodel to host bone and have the capability to elute drugs directly into the bone void. The company's marketed synthetic bone graft substitutes are CERAMENT BVF, CERAMENT G, and CERAMENT V, which are based on the proprietary CERAMENT technology platform. The segments of the group are; North America; and Europe and Rest of the world.

Bonesupport Holding Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bonesupport Holding (BOEUF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bonesupport Holding (OTCPK: BOEUF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Bonesupport Holding's (BOEUF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bonesupport Holding.

Q

What is the target price for Bonesupport Holding (BOEUF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bonesupport Holding

Q

Current Stock Price for Bonesupport Holding (BOEUF)?

A

The stock price for Bonesupport Holding (OTCPK: BOEUF) is $4.1792 last updated Tue Oct 26 2021 13:35:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bonesupport Holding (BOEUF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bonesupport Holding.

Q

When is Bonesupport Holding (OTCPK:BOEUF) reporting earnings?

A

Bonesupport Holding does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bonesupport Holding (BOEUF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bonesupport Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does Bonesupport Holding (BOEUF) operate in?

A

Bonesupport Holding is in the sector and industry.