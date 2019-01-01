QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/26.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.66 - 7
Mkt Cap
93M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.03
Shares
45.4M
Outstanding
Banxa Holdings Inc is a payments service provider for the digital asset space. It offers a cryptocurrency gateway platform to other businesses in the industry. The company's goal is to onboard the general public to digital currency by building a fully compliant payment infrastructure that enables simple and secure conversion of fiat currency to digital currency.Geographically, it operates in Australia, North America and Europe and derives a majority of its revenue from Europe.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Banxa Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Banxa Holdings (BNXAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Banxa Holdings (OTCQX: BNXAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Banxa Holdings's (BNXAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Banxa Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Banxa Holdings (BNXAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Banxa Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Banxa Holdings (BNXAF)?

A

The stock price for Banxa Holdings (OTCQX: BNXAF) is $2.048 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 19:50:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Banxa Holdings (BNXAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Banxa Holdings.

Q

When is Banxa Holdings (OTCQX:BNXAF) reporting earnings?

A

Banxa Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Banxa Holdings (BNXAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Banxa Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Banxa Holdings (BNXAF) operate in?

A

Banxa Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.