There is no Press for this Ticker
Brenntag SE manufactures, distributes, and sells chemicals and chemical-based products in three categories: life science, material science, and environmental. Life science chemicals are used to produce cosmetics, food, animal nutrition, and pharmaceuticals. The material science chemicals are used to produce soaps and detergents, coatings, and paints as well as the extraction of oil and gas. Environmental chemicals are used in the water treatment process. The company organizes itself into four segments based on geography: North America; Latin America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia-Pacific. More revenue comes from EMEA than any other segment.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Brenntag Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Brenntag (BNTGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Brenntag (OTCPK: BNTGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Brenntag's (BNTGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Brenntag.

Q

What is the target price for Brenntag (BNTGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Brenntag

Q

Current Stock Price for Brenntag (BNTGF)?

A

The stock price for Brenntag (OTCPK: BNTGF) is $85.9 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 20:17:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Brenntag (BNTGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Brenntag.

Q

When is Brenntag (OTCPK:BNTGF) reporting earnings?

A

Brenntag does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Brenntag (BNTGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Brenntag.

Q

What sector and industry does Brenntag (BNTGF) operate in?

A

Brenntag is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.