Brenntag SE manufactures, distributes, and sells chemicals and chemical-based products in three categories: life science, material science, and environmental. Life science chemicals are used to produce cosmetics, food, animal nutrition, and pharmaceuticals. The material science chemicals are used to produce soaps and detergents, coatings, and paints as well as the extraction of oil and gas. Environmental chemicals are used in the water treatment process. The company organizes itself into four segments based on geography: North America; Latin America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia-Pacific. More revenue comes from EMEA than any other segment.