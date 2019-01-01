QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
Brookmount Explorations is a United States based operator of producing gold properties in the Republic of Indonesia. It operates two gold producing properties in volcanic hosted sediment within the tropical rain forest region of Sulawesi Province in north east Indonesia.

Brookmount Explorations Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Brookmount Explorations (BMXI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Brookmount Explorations (OTCPK: BMXI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Brookmount Explorations's (BMXI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Brookmount Explorations.

Q

What is the target price for Brookmount Explorations (BMXI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Brookmount Explorations (OTCPK: BMXI) was reported by Evercore ISI Group on February 7, 2014. The analyst firm set a price target for 31.00 expecting BMXI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 20580.45% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Brookmount Explorations (BMXI)?

A

The stock price for Brookmount Explorations (OTCPK: BMXI) is $0.1499 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:37:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Brookmount Explorations (BMXI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Brookmount Explorations.

Q

When is Brookmount Explorations (OTCPK:BMXI) reporting earnings?

A

Brookmount Explorations does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Brookmount Explorations (BMXI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Brookmount Explorations.

Q

What sector and industry does Brookmount Explorations (BMXI) operate in?

A

Brookmount Explorations is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.