Bathurst Metals Corp is an exploration-stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds an interest in the Turner Lake, McGregor Lake, Gela Lake, McAvoy Lake, and Speers Lake projects.

Bathurst Metals Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bathurst Metals (BMVVF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bathurst Metals (OTCPK: BMVVF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Bathurst Metals's (BMVVF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bathurst Metals.

Q

What is the target price for Bathurst Metals (BMVVF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bathurst Metals

Q

Current Stock Price for Bathurst Metals (BMVVF)?

A

The stock price for Bathurst Metals (OTCPK: BMVVF) is $0.09942 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 19:07:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bathurst Metals (BMVVF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bathurst Metals.

Q

When is Bathurst Metals (OTCPK:BMVVF) reporting earnings?

A

Bathurst Metals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bathurst Metals (BMVVF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bathurst Metals.

Q

What sector and industry does Bathurst Metals (BMVVF) operate in?

A

Bathurst Metals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.