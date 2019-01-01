Bright Mountain Media Inc is a digital media holding company for online assets primarily targeted to the military and public safety sectors. It provides places to go online where users can do everything from staying current on news and events affecting them, look for jobs, share information, communicate with the public, and purchase products. The company owns and manages websites which are customized to provide its niche users, including active, reserve and retired military, law enforcement, first responders. The company is spread into one segment: services. Services include advertising revenue and subscriptions.