Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Media
Bright Mountain Media Inc is a digital media holding company for online assets primarily targeted to the military and public safety sectors. It provides places to go online where users can do everything from staying current on news and events affecting them, look for jobs, share information, communicate with the public, and purchase products. The company owns and manages websites which are customized to provide its niche users, including active, reserve and retired military, law enforcement, first responders. The company is spread into one segment: services. Services include advertising revenue and subscriptions.

Bright Mountain Media Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bright Mountain Media (BMTM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bright Mountain Media (OTCEM: BMTM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bright Mountain Media's (BMTM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bright Mountain Media.

Q

What is the target price for Bright Mountain Media (BMTM) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bright Mountain Media

Q

Current Stock Price for Bright Mountain Media (BMTM)?

A

The stock price for Bright Mountain Media (OTCEM: BMTM) is $0.0002 last updated Thu Dec 30 2021 17:04:06 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bright Mountain Media (BMTM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bright Mountain Media.

Q

When is Bright Mountain Media (OTCEM:BMTM) reporting earnings?

A

Bright Mountain Media does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bright Mountain Media (BMTM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bright Mountain Media.

Q

What sector and industry does Bright Mountain Media (BMTM) operate in?

A

Bright Mountain Media is in the Communication Services sector and Media industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.