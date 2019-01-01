Bains de Mer Monaco is engaged in the gaming, hotel and leasing Industry. The Gaming sector combines the gaming table and slot machine operations at the Monte-Carlo Casino, the Cafe de Paris Casino, the Sun Casino, the Bay Casino, and the Rascasse. The Hotel sector includes all the accommodation and catering activities, the therapy and spa-centre and all the related hotel services provided in its establishments. The Leasing sector combines leasing activities of boutiques, office space and the hotel residence activities of the Monte-Carlo Bay and Balmoral. Bains derives the majority of revenue from the Hotel sector.