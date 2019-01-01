QQQ
Bains de Mer Monaco is engaged in the gaming, hotel and leasing Industry. The Gaming sector combines the gaming table and slot machine operations at the Monte-Carlo Casino, the Cafe de Paris Casino, the Sun Casino, the Bay Casino, and the Rascasse. The Hotel sector includes all the accommodation and catering activities, the therapy and spa-centre and all the related hotel services provided in its establishments. The Leasing sector combines leasing activities of boutiques, office space and the hotel residence activities of the Monte-Carlo Bay and Balmoral. Bains derives the majority of revenue from the Hotel sector.

Bains de Mer Monaco Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bains de Mer Monaco (BMRMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bains de Mer Monaco (OTCGM: BMRMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bains de Mer Monaco's (BMRMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bains de Mer Monaco.

Q

What is the target price for Bains de Mer Monaco (BMRMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bains de Mer Monaco

Q

Current Stock Price for Bains de Mer Monaco (BMRMF)?

A

The stock price for Bains de Mer Monaco (OTCGM: BMRMF) is $78.6 last updated Wed Nov 10 2021 15:59:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bains de Mer Monaco (BMRMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bains de Mer Monaco.

Q

When is Bains de Mer Monaco (OTCGM:BMRMF) reporting earnings?

A

Bains de Mer Monaco does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bains de Mer Monaco (BMRMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bains de Mer Monaco.

Q

What sector and industry does Bains de Mer Monaco (BMRMF) operate in?

A

Bains de Mer Monaco is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.