QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/28.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.02 - 0.08
Mkt Cap
6.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
148.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Blue Moon Metals Inc is advancing its Blue Moon polymetallic deposit which contains zinc, gold, silver, and copper. The company also holds the Yava polymetallic project in Nunavut that is in the same volcanic lithologies and south of Glencore's Hackett River deposit.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Blue Moon Metals Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Blue Moon Metals (BMOOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Blue Moon Metals (OTCQB: BMOOF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Blue Moon Metals's (BMOOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Blue Moon Metals.

Q

What is the target price for Blue Moon Metals (BMOOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Blue Moon Metals

Q

Current Stock Price for Blue Moon Metals (BMOOF)?

A

The stock price for Blue Moon Metals (OTCQB: BMOOF) is $0.04542 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 17:43:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Blue Moon Metals (BMOOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Blue Moon Metals.

Q

When is Blue Moon Metals (OTCQB:BMOOF) reporting earnings?

A

Blue Moon Metals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Blue Moon Metals (BMOOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Blue Moon Metals.

Q

What sector and industry does Blue Moon Metals (BMOOF) operate in?

A

Blue Moon Metals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.