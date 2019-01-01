QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/47.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.01
Mkt Cap
7.3K
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
0.72
EPS
-0.01
Shares
14.5M
Outstanding
Kbridge Energy Corp is an oil and gas producing company having operations in Alberta, Canada. It also focuses on providing consulting services to the resource sector.

Kbridge Energy Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Kbridge Energy (BMMCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kbridge Energy (OTCPK: BMMCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Kbridge Energy's (BMMCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Kbridge Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Kbridge Energy (BMMCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Kbridge Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for Kbridge Energy (BMMCF)?

A

The stock price for Kbridge Energy (OTCPK: BMMCF) is $0.0005 last updated Fri Dec 31 2021 20:23:39 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kbridge Energy (BMMCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kbridge Energy.

Q

When is Kbridge Energy (OTCPK:BMMCF) reporting earnings?

A

Kbridge Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Kbridge Energy (BMMCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kbridge Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Kbridge Energy (BMMCF) operate in?

A

Kbridge Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.