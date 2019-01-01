BML Inc provides laboratory testing services in Japan through a network of regional facilities. Its core clinical testing business provides a range of general and specialty laboratory tests, as well as microbiological tests that can be used for applications like food sanitation and environmental analysis. BML often uses automated systems to process and analyze these test samples. In addition to its clinical testing business, BML also has a medical information systems business and a genome-related business. The medical information systems business provides electronic medical charts and information systems that can be used in conjunction with its laboratory tests. The genome business provides gene analysis services.