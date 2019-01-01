QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
BML Inc provides laboratory testing services in Japan through a network of regional facilities. Its core clinical testing business provides a range of general and specialty laboratory tests, as well as microbiological tests that can be used for applications like food sanitation and environmental analysis. BML often uses automated systems to process and analyze these test samples. In addition to its clinical testing business, BML also has a medical information systems business and a genome-related business. The medical information systems business provides electronic medical charts and information systems that can be used in conjunction with its laboratory tests. The genome business provides gene analysis services.

Analyst Ratings

BML Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BML (BMLKF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BML (OTCPK: BMLKF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are BML's (BMLKF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for BML.

Q

What is the target price for BML (BMLKF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for BML

Q

Current Stock Price for BML (BMLKF)?

A

The stock price for BML (OTCPK: BMLKF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BML (BMLKF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for BML.

Q

When is BML (OTCPK:BMLKF) reporting earnings?

A

BML does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is BML (BMLKF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BML.

Q

What sector and industry does BML (BMLKF) operate in?

A

BML is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.