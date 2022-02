Biomagnetics Diagnostics Corp is a United States based medical device and biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing a portfolio of patented technologies covering a wide range of bacterial and viral assays for use with the Company's diagnostics systems. Its products include High Throughput Screening Magnetic Testing Platform (HTS-MTP). This diagnostic equipment is designed to detect the target virus by measuring and defining a single paramagnetic microsphere attached to each virus molecule in a fraction of the time and cost of existing immuno assays.