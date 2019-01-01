QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
BioTech Medics Inc is a medical based holding company. The company operates through four divisions namely Medical, Nutraceutical Products, Sports Medicine, and Research and Development.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

BioTech Medics Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BioTech Medics (BMCS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BioTech Medics (OTCPK: BMCS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are BioTech Medics's (BMCS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for BioTech Medics.

Q

What is the target price for BioTech Medics (BMCS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for BioTech Medics

Q

Current Stock Price for BioTech Medics (BMCS)?

A

The stock price for BioTech Medics (OTCPK: BMCS) is $0.0469 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:44:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BioTech Medics (BMCS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for BioTech Medics.

Q

When is BioTech Medics (OTCPK:BMCS) reporting earnings?

A

BioTech Medics does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is BioTech Medics (BMCS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BioTech Medics.

Q

What sector and industry does BioTech Medics (BMCS) operate in?

A

BioTech Medics is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.