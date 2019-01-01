|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of BioTech Medics (OTCPK: BMCS) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for BioTech Medics.
There is no analysis for BioTech Medics
The stock price for BioTech Medics (OTCPK: BMCS) is $0.0469 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:44:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for BioTech Medics.
BioTech Medics does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for BioTech Medics.
BioTech Medics is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.