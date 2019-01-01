QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/6.4K
Div / Yield
0.21/2.91%
52 Wk
2.55 - 9.26
Mkt Cap
10.4B
Payout Ratio
52.38
Open
-
P/E
20.03
EPS
0
Shares
1.4B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Brambles is the world's largest pallet pooling operator in terms of geographies served, size of pallet pool, and service centre network. Brambles operates through the CHEP brand and has three segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP Europe, Middle East, and Africa and CHEP Asia-Pacific. Brambles has recently refocused on its core pallet pooling business, having divested its lower-return global returnable crate pooling business in 2019.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Brambles Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Brambles (BMBLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Brambles (OTCPK: BMBLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Brambles's (BMBLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Brambles.

Q

What is the target price for Brambles (BMBLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Brambles

Q

Current Stock Price for Brambles (BMBLF)?

A

The stock price for Brambles (OTCPK: BMBLF) is $7.23 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 17:21:17 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Brambles (BMBLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Brambles.

Q

When is Brambles (OTCPK:BMBLF) reporting earnings?

A

Brambles does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Brambles (BMBLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Brambles.

Q

What sector and industry does Brambles (BMBLF) operate in?

A

Brambles is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.