ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
GlobalBlock Digital Asset
(OTCPK:BLVDF)
0.1416
0.0915[182.65%]
At close: May 26
0.3849
0.2433[171.80%]
After Hours: 4:05PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low0.14 - 0.14
52 Week High/Low0.05 - 1.19
Open / Close0.14 / 0.14
Float / Outstanding- / 104.9M
Vol / Avg.5K / 3.3K
Mkt Cap14.9M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.24
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.03
Total Float-

GlobalBlock Digital Asset (OTC:BLVDF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

GlobalBlock Digital Asset reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Sep 30)

$838.4K

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of GlobalBlock Digital Asset using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

GlobalBlock Digital Asset Questions & Answers

Q
When is GlobalBlock Digital Asset (OTCPK:BLVDF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for GlobalBlock Digital Asset

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for GlobalBlock Digital Asset (OTCPK:BLVDF)?
A

There are no earnings for GlobalBlock Digital Asset

Q
What were GlobalBlock Digital Asset’s (OTCPK:BLVDF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for GlobalBlock Digital Asset

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.