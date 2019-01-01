QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/6.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.1 - 1.45
Mkt Cap
49.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.03
Shares
104.9M
Outstanding
GlobalBlock Digital Asset Trading Ltd, formerly Helix Applications Inc focuses on developing blockchain-based software technologies. Its projects include Helix Logistics Platform which is engaged in the development of a blockchain-based logistics platform and TruckLovely App provides a system to organize everything for companies who deliver or collect.

GlobalBlock Digital Asset Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy GlobalBlock Digital Asset (BLVDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of GlobalBlock Digital Asset (OTCPK: BLVDF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are GlobalBlock Digital Asset's (BLVDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for GlobalBlock Digital Asset.

Q

What is the target price for GlobalBlock Digital Asset (BLVDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for GlobalBlock Digital Asset

Q

Current Stock Price for GlobalBlock Digital Asset (BLVDF)?

A

The stock price for GlobalBlock Digital Asset (OTCPK: BLVDF) is $0.47 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 15:29:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does GlobalBlock Digital Asset (BLVDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for GlobalBlock Digital Asset.

Q

When is GlobalBlock Digital Asset (OTCPK:BLVDF) reporting earnings?

A

GlobalBlock Digital Asset does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is GlobalBlock Digital Asset (BLVDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for GlobalBlock Digital Asset.

Q

What sector and industry does GlobalBlock Digital Asset (BLVDF) operate in?

A

GlobalBlock Digital Asset is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.