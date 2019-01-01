Blue Water Global Group Inc is engaged in the business of developing a chain of casual dining restaurants in tourist destinations throughout the Caribbean region as well as selling a line of rums in St. Maarten, Dutch west Indie and Anguilla, British west indies. The firm is also involved in making strategic equity investments in businesses that are in the early stages. The company markets and sells its products under the Blue Water brand name. Its products include blue water bar and grill restaurants and blue water ultra-premium rum, blue water Caribbean gold rum.