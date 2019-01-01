|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Blue Water Global Group (OTCEM: BLUU) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Blue Water Global Group.
There is no analysis for Blue Water Global Group
The stock price for Blue Water Global Group (OTCEM: BLUU) is $0.000001 last updated Mon Feb 14 2022 19:53:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Blue Water Global Group.
Blue Water Global Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Blue Water Global Group.
Blue Water Global Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.