There is no Press for this Ticker
Blue Water Global Group Inc is engaged in the business of developing a chain of casual dining restaurants in tourist destinations throughout the Caribbean region as well as selling a line of rums in St. Maarten, Dutch west Indie and Anguilla, British west indies. The firm is also involved in making strategic equity investments in businesses that are in the early stages. The company markets and sells its products under the Blue Water brand name. Its products include blue water bar and grill restaurants and blue water ultra-premium rum, blue water Caribbean gold rum.

Blue Water Global Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Blue Water Global Group (BLUU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Blue Water Global Group (OTCEM: BLUU) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Blue Water Global Group's (BLUU) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Blue Water Global Group.

Q

What is the target price for Blue Water Global Group (BLUU) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Blue Water Global Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Blue Water Global Group (BLUU)?

A

The stock price for Blue Water Global Group (OTCEM: BLUU) is $0.000001 last updated Mon Feb 14 2022 19:53:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Blue Water Global Group (BLUU) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Blue Water Global Group.

Q

When is Blue Water Global Group (OTCEM:BLUU) reporting earnings?

A

Blue Water Global Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Blue Water Global Group (BLUU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Blue Water Global Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Blue Water Global Group (BLUU) operate in?

A

Blue Water Global Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.