Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/15.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.02 - 0.08
Mkt Cap
2.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
140.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Blue Thunder Mining Inc is a mining company. It is focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The firm's projects include Nelligan gold deposit, Monster Lake gold deposit, Chevrier Main Zone gold deposit, and Joe Mann gold mine.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Blue Thunder Mining Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Blue Thunder Mining (BLTMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Blue Thunder Mining (OTCQB: BLTMF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Blue Thunder Mining's (BLTMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Blue Thunder Mining.

Q

What is the target price for Blue Thunder Mining (BLTMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Blue Thunder Mining

Q

Current Stock Price for Blue Thunder Mining (BLTMF)?

A

The stock price for Blue Thunder Mining (OTCQB: BLTMF) is $0.0192 last updated Mon Feb 14 2022 15:20:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Blue Thunder Mining (BLTMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Blue Thunder Mining.

Q

When is Blue Thunder Mining (OTCQB:BLTMF) reporting earnings?

A

Blue Thunder Mining does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Blue Thunder Mining (BLTMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Blue Thunder Mining.

Q

What sector and industry does Blue Thunder Mining (BLTMF) operate in?

A

Blue Thunder Mining is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.