QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
3.3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
3
Shares
103.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Materials.Industry: Containers & Packaging
BillerudKorsnas AB produces a variety of packaging, paper, and board products. Most of the company's sales come from the food and beverage packaging industry. BillerudKorsnas organizes itself into four segments: Product area Board, Product area Paper, Solution & Other and Currency hedging, etc.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

BillerudKorsnas Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BillerudKorsnas (BLRDY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BillerudKorsnas (OTCPK: BLRDY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are BillerudKorsnas's (BLRDY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for BillerudKorsnas.

Q

What is the target price for BillerudKorsnas (BLRDY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for BillerudKorsnas

Q

Current Stock Price for BillerudKorsnas (BLRDY)?

A

The stock price for BillerudKorsnas (OTCPK: BLRDY) is $32.26 last updated Thu Nov 05 2020 16:39:39 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BillerudKorsnas (BLRDY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on May 10, 2012.

Q

When is BillerudKorsnas (OTCPK:BLRDY) reporting earnings?

A

BillerudKorsnas does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is BillerudKorsnas (BLRDY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BillerudKorsnas.

Q

What sector and industry does BillerudKorsnas (BLRDY) operate in?

A

BillerudKorsnas is in the Materials sector and Containers & Packaging industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.