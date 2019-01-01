QQQ
Range
1.28 - 1.54
Vol / Avg.
469.3K/269.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.08 - 1.47
Mkt Cap
18.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.28
P/E
-
EPS
27.92
Shares
12.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
ISW Holdings Inc is a diversified holdings company which develops premium liquor beverages for distribution, develops and sells cannabinoid products, and provides home healthcare services through caregiver to the chronically ill.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

BlockQuarry Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy BlockQuarry (BLQC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BlockQuarry (OTCPK: BLQC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are BlockQuarry's (BLQC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for BlockQuarry.

Q

What is the target price for BlockQuarry (BLQC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for BlockQuarry

Q

Current Stock Price for BlockQuarry (BLQC)?

A

The stock price for BlockQuarry (OTCPK: BLQC) is $1.43 last updated Today at 8:59:34 PM.

Q

Does BlockQuarry (BLQC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for BlockQuarry.

Q

When is BlockQuarry (OTCPK:BLQC) reporting earnings?

A

BlockQuarry does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is BlockQuarry (BLQC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BlockQuarry.

Q

What sector and industry does BlockQuarry (BLQC) operate in?

A

BlockQuarry is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.