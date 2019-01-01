QQQ
Benzinga - Dec 30, 2021, 1:07PM
BLOK Technologies Inc operates as an investment company. The company invests in blockchain enabled and mobile application technology. It provides capital, technology, and management expertise to the companies it develops. The company's Greenstream subsidiary specializes in building secure and reliable blockchain platforms.

BLOK Technologies Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BLOK Technologies (BLPFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BLOK Technologies (OTCEM: BLPFF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are BLOK Technologies's (BLPFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for BLOK Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for BLOK Technologies (BLPFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for BLOK Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for BLOK Technologies (BLPFF)?

A

The stock price for BLOK Technologies (OTCEM: BLPFF) is $0.0002 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 18:28:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BLOK Technologies (BLPFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for BLOK Technologies.

Q

When is BLOK Technologies (OTCEM:BLPFF) reporting earnings?

A

BLOK Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is BLOK Technologies (BLPFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BLOK Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does BLOK Technologies (BLPFF) operate in?

A

BLOK Technologies is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.