Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/11.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.12 - 0.34
Mkt Cap
17.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
97.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
CO2 GRO Inc is engaged in commercializing its patent-licensed CO2 gas infusion technology and its patent-pending US PTO CO2 Delivery Solutions system, both of which form the company's saturated CO2 solutions plant platform. Saturated CO2 solution when misted onto plants provides growers that cannot gas with CO2 the opportunity to increase plant yields. Applying saturated CO2 also suppressed the development of pathogens such as E.coli and powdery mildew, helping to reduce crop losses.

CO2 Gro Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CO2 Gro (BLONF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CO2 Gro (OTCQB: BLONF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CO2 Gro's (BLONF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CO2 Gro.

Q

What is the target price for CO2 Gro (BLONF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CO2 Gro

Q

Current Stock Price for CO2 Gro (BLONF)?

A

The stock price for CO2 Gro (OTCQB: BLONF) is $0.177 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 20:24:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CO2 Gro (BLONF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CO2 Gro.

Q

When is CO2 Gro (OTCQB:BLONF) reporting earnings?

A

CO2 Gro does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CO2 Gro (BLONF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CO2 Gro.

Q

What sector and industry does CO2 Gro (BLONF) operate in?

A

CO2 Gro is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.