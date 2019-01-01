CO2 GRO Inc is engaged in commercializing its patent-licensed CO2 gas infusion technology and its patent-pending US PTO CO2 Delivery Solutions system, both of which form the company's saturated CO2 solutions plant platform. Saturated CO2 solution when misted onto plants provides growers that cannot gas with CO2 the opportunity to increase plant yields. Applying saturated CO2 also suppressed the development of pathogens such as E.coli and powdery mildew, helping to reduce crop losses.