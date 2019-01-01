Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Blend Labs
Blend Labs Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Blend Labs (NYSE: BLND) was reported by Compass Point on May 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $4.20 expecting BLND to rise to within 12 months (a possible 30.23% upside). 30 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Blend Labs (NYSE: BLND) was provided by Compass Point, and Blend Labs initiated their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Blend Labs, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Blend Labs was filed on May 25, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 25, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Blend Labs (BLND) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $4.20. The current price Blend Labs (BLND) is trading at is $3.23, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.