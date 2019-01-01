ñol

Blend Labs
(NYSE:BLND)
3.225
-0.015[-0.46%]
Last update: 2:51PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low3.13 - 3.31
52 Week High/Low2.72 - 21.04
Open / Close3.25 / -
Float / Outstanding183.5M / 232.6M
Vol / Avg.2.8M / 2.6M
Mkt Cap750.2M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price4.71
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.32
Total Float183.5M

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Consensus Rating1

Overweight

Highest Price Target1

$11.75

Lowest Price Target1

$3.00

Consensus Price Target1

$5.60

Analyst Rating Summary1

BuyOverweightHoldUnderweightSell
12400

Analyst Firms Making Recommendations1

  • Compass Point
  • Piper Sandler
  • Wells Fargo
  • Goldman Sachs
  • William Blair

1calculated from analyst ratings published within the last 6 months

Analyst Ratings for Blend Labs

All Ratings (0)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (0)

date
Upside/Downside
Analyst Firm
Price Target Change
Rating Change
Previous / Current Rating
Get Alert
No Data

Blend Labs Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for Blend Labs (BLND)?
A

The latest price target for Blend Labs (NYSE: BLND) was reported by Compass Point on May 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $4.20 expecting BLND to rise to within 12 months (a possible 30.23% upside). 30 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for Blend Labs (BLND)?
A

The latest analyst rating for Blend Labs (NYSE: BLND) was provided by Compass Point, and Blend Labs initiated their neutral rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Blend Labs (BLND)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Blend Labs, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Blend Labs was filed on May 25, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 25, 2023.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating Blend Labs (BLND) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Blend Labs (BLND) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $4.20. The current price Blend Labs (BLND) is trading at is $3.23, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.

