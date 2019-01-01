QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.51 - 1.51
Mkt Cap
18.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
5.73
EPS
0.14
Shares
21.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Balance Labs Inc is a US-based company that is engaged in providing business development and consulting services to start-up and development-stage businesses. It offers services to help businesses in various industries with customized consulting services to meet business needs and aid in improving its business models, sales, and marketing plans and internal operations, as well as it also introduces the businesses to experienced professional contacts for the success of these businesses. It leverages its knowledge in developing businesses with entrepreneurs and startup company's management whereby it creates a customized plan to overcome obstacles so it can focus on marketing products and services to potential customers.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Balance Labs Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Balance Labs (BLNC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Balance Labs (OTCPK: BLNC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Balance Labs's (BLNC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Balance Labs.

Q

What is the target price for Balance Labs (BLNC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Balance Labs

Q

Current Stock Price for Balance Labs (BLNC)?

A

The stock price for Balance Labs (OTCPK: BLNC) is $0.86 last updated Fri Jan 14 2022 18:48:20 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Balance Labs (BLNC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Balance Labs.

Q

When is Balance Labs (OTCPK:BLNC) reporting earnings?

A

Balance Labs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Balance Labs (BLNC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Balance Labs.

Q

What sector and industry does Balance Labs (BLNC) operate in?

A

Balance Labs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.