Balance Labs Inc is a US-based company that is engaged in providing business development and consulting services to start-up and development-stage businesses. It offers services to help businesses in various industries with customized consulting services to meet business needs and aid in improving its business models, sales, and marketing plans and internal operations, as well as it also introduces the businesses to experienced professional contacts for the success of these businesses. It leverages its knowledge in developing businesses with entrepreneurs and startup company's management whereby it creates a customized plan to overcome obstacles so it can focus on marketing products and services to potential customers.