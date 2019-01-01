Blum Holdings
(OTCQB:BLMH)
$0.77
0.055[7.69%]
At close: Apr 25
OverviewNewsEarningsGuidanceDividendsAnalyst RatingsInsider TradesShort Interest

Blum Holdings Stock (OTC:BLMH), Quotes and News Summary

Blum Holdings Stock (OTC: BLMH) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Open$0.700
Close$0.770
Volume / Avg.3.822K / 7.250K
Day Range0.700 - 0.800
52 Wk Range0.680 - 0.980
Market Cap$6.544M
P/E Ratio-
Dividend Yield-
ExchangeOTC
RSI
0
Short Interest-
Days to Cover1

Recent News

California Cannabis Co. Blüm Reports 36% YoY Drop In 2023 Revenue, Narrows Net Loss By 93%
California cannabis producer Blüm Holdings Inc. announced on Tuesday financial results for the full year and fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, 2023. The company reported a 36% year-over-year drop in revenue to $33.2 million, due to a "strategic slowdown in its underperforming distribution segment." However, the company's CFO Patty Chan said the decrease in gross margin was only $0.5 million on a revenue decrease of $18.8 million. "2023 was a truly transformative year for Blüm Holdings during which the Company focused on disposing nearly all the company's underperforming assets and significantly reducing selling, general, and administrative expenses while simultaneously realigning our strategic focus to increasing our gross margin from 35% in 2022 to 53% in 2023," Chan said.
Jelena Martinovic
-%

Financials

Quarterly
Annual
Name
Revenue
Change
Gross
Change
EBITDA
Change
EBIT
Change
Earnings
Change
About Blum Holdings Inc.
Sector
Health Care
Industry
Pharmaceuticals
Blum Holdings Inc formerly Unrivaled Brands Inc is a vertically integrated cannabis multi-state oper...
Show More

Compare

EPS worse than industry
Earnings Per Share
EPS is the portion of a company's profit allocated to each outstanding share of common stock. It is a key metric for investors to assess a company's profitability.
BLMH

FAQ

Q

How do I buy Blum Holdings (BLMH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Blum Holdings (OTCQB: BLMH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Blum Holdings's (BLMH) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Blum Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Blum Holdings (BLMH) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Blum Holdings.

Q

Current Stock Price for Blum Holdings (BLMH)?

A

The stock price for Blum Holdings (OTCQB: BLMH) is $0.77 last updated Today at April 25, 2024 at 3:51 PM EDT.

Q

Does Blum Holdings (BLMH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Blum Holdings.

Q

When is Blum Holdings (OTCQB:BLMH) reporting earnings?

A

Blum Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Blum Holdings (BLMH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Blum Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Blum Holdings (BLMH) operate in?

A

Blum Holdings is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.