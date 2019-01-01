Blum Holdings Stock (OTC:BLMH), Quotes and News Summary

California Cannabis Co. Blüm Reports 36% YoY Drop In 2023 Revenue, Narrows Net Loss By 93%

California cannabis producer Blüm Holdings Inc. announced on Tuesday financial results for the full year and fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, 2023. The company reported a 36% year-over-year drop in revenue to $33.2 million, due to a "strategic slowdown in its underperforming distribution segment." However, the company's CFO Patty Chan said the decrease in gross margin was only $0.5 million on a revenue decrease of $18.8 million. "2023 was a truly transformative year for Blüm Holdings during which the Company focused on disposing nearly all the company's underperforming assets and significantly reducing selling, general, and administrative expenses while simultaneously realigning our strategic focus to increasing our gross margin from 35% in 2022 to 53% in 2023," Chan said.