Baloise Holding (OTC:BLHEY), Dividends

Baloise Holding issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Baloise Holding generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for Baloise Holding. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.29 on May 22, 2012.
There are no upcoming dividends for Baloise Holding (BLHEY). The last dividend payout was on May 22, 2012 and was $0.29
There are no upcoming dividends for Baloise Holding (BLHEY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.29 on May 22, 2012
Baloise Holding has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Baloise Holding (BLHEY) was $0.29 and was paid out next on May 22, 2012.
Browse dividends on all stocks.