There is no Press for this Ticker
Blue Diamond Ventures Inc, through its subsidiary, provides consulting services to clients in various fields including, the cannabis industry, hospitality industry, construction industry, consumer goods, manufacturing, production, and business development. The company, through its subsidiary, also provides products and services in the medical cannabis industry, including medical cannabis conferences, professional cannabis education, and innovation and targeted therapies in the medical cannabis biotech space.

Blue Diamond Ventures Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Blue Diamond Ventures (BLDV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Blue Diamond Ventures (OTCPK: BLDV) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Blue Diamond Ventures's (BLDV) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Blue Diamond Ventures.

Q

What is the target price for Blue Diamond Ventures (BLDV) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Blue Diamond Ventures

Q

Current Stock Price for Blue Diamond Ventures (BLDV)?

A

The stock price for Blue Diamond Ventures (OTCPK: BLDV) is $0.0011 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:43:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Blue Diamond Ventures (BLDV) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Blue Diamond Ventures.

Q

When is Blue Diamond Ventures (OTCPK:BLDV) reporting earnings?

A

Blue Diamond Ventures does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Blue Diamond Ventures (BLDV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Blue Diamond Ventures.

Q

What sector and industry does Blue Diamond Ventures (BLDV) operate in?

A

Blue Diamond Ventures is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.