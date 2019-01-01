QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Bakhu Holdings Corp is a development stage company engaged in the production, manufacturing, and sale of cannabis and byproducts. The company also provides cannabis-related research, teaching and education for both medical and other purposes, and all medical uses and applications of cannabis, within the Territory.

Bakhu Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bakhu Holdings (BKUH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bakhu Holdings (OTCEM: BKUH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bakhu Holdings's (BKUH) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bakhu Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Bakhu Holdings (BKUH) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bakhu Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Bakhu Holdings (BKUH)?

A

The stock price for Bakhu Holdings (OTCEM: BKUH) is $3.5 last updated Fri Feb 11 2022 19:37:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bakhu Holdings (BKUH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bakhu Holdings.

Q

When is Bakhu Holdings (OTCEM:BKUH) reporting earnings?

A

Bakhu Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bakhu Holdings (BKUH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bakhu Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Bakhu Holdings (BKUH) operate in?

A

Bakhu Holdings is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.