There is no Press for this Ticker
Barker Minerals Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is mainly engaged in the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of resource properties. The company is involved in the exploration and development of mineral claims in the Goose Range area of the Cariboo mining district near Likely, British Columbia.

Barker Minerals Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Barker Minerals (BKMNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Barker Minerals (OTCEM: BKMNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Barker Minerals's (BKMNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Barker Minerals.

Q

What is the target price for Barker Minerals (BKMNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Barker Minerals

Q

Current Stock Price for Barker Minerals (BKMNF)?

A

The stock price for Barker Minerals (OTCEM: BKMNF) is $0.0001 last updated Wed Dec 01 2021 14:37:46 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Barker Minerals (BKMNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Barker Minerals.

Q

When is Barker Minerals (OTCEM:BKMNF) reporting earnings?

A

Barker Minerals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Barker Minerals (BKMNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Barker Minerals.

Q

What sector and industry does Barker Minerals (BKMNF) operate in?

A

Barker Minerals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.