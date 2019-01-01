Bukalapak.com (OTC:BKLPF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$787.9B
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Bukalapak.com using advanced sorting and filters.
No Data
Bukalapak.com Questions & Answers
When is Bukalapak.com (OTCPK:BKLPF) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for Bukalapak.com
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Bukalapak.com (OTCPK:BKLPF)?
There are no earnings for Bukalapak.com
What were Bukalapak.com’s (OTCPK:BKLPF) revenues?
There are no earnings for Bukalapak.com
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.