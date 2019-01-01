QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.8K
Div / Yield
0.4/3.40%
52 Wk
10.1 - 13.5
Mkt Cap
114.4M
Payout Ratio
21.74
Open
-
P/E
6.39
EPS
0.53
Shares
9.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
BankGuam Holding Co is a bank holding company of Bank of Guam. It provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses and government entities through its branch network. The bank's primary deposit products are demand deposits, savings and time certificates of deposit, and its primary lending products are the consumer, commercial and real estate loans. The bank also offers credit life, health, auto and homeowners insurance through its subsidiary, BG Insurance.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

BankGuam Holding Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BankGuam Holding (BKGM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BankGuam Holding (OTCPK: BKGM) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are BankGuam Holding's (BKGM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for BankGuam Holding.

Q

What is the target price for BankGuam Holding (BKGM) stock?

A

There is no analysis for BankGuam Holding

Q

Current Stock Price for BankGuam Holding (BKGM)?

A

The stock price for BankGuam Holding (OTCPK: BKGM) is $11.76 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 15:04:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BankGuam Holding (BKGM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for BankGuam Holding.

Q

When is BankGuam Holding (OTCPK:BKGM) reporting earnings?

A

BankGuam Holding does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is BankGuam Holding (BKGM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BankGuam Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does BankGuam Holding (BKGM) operate in?

A

BankGuam Holding is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.