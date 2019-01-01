ñol

Berkeley Group Holdings
(OTCPK:BKGFY)
10.92
0.45[4.30%]
At close: May 26
10.30
-0.6200[-5.68%]
After Hours: 8:07AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low10.58 - 10.92
52 Week High/Low9.48 - 73.15
Open / Close10.64 / 10.92
Float / Outstanding- / 556.8M
Vol / Avg.12.2K / 25.9K
Mkt Cap6.1B
P/E10.84
50d Avg. Price10.36
Div / Yield1.13/10.78%
Payout Ratio106.75
EPS-
Total Float-

Berkeley Group Holdings (OTC:BKGFY), Dividends

Berkeley Group Holdings issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Berkeley Group Holdings generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Berkeley Group Holdings Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Berkeley Group Holdings (BKGFY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Berkeley Group Holdings.

Q
What date did I need to own Berkeley Group Holdings (BKGFY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Berkeley Group Holdings.

Q
How much per share is the next Berkeley Group Holdings (BKGFY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Berkeley Group Holdings.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Berkeley Group Holdings (OTCPK:BKGFY)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Berkeley Group Holdings.

Browse dividends on all stocks.