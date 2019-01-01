Berkeley Group Holdings (OTC:BKGFY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Berkeley Group Holdings
Berkeley Group Holdings Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Berkeley Group Holdings (OTCPK: BKGFY) was reported by HSBC on March 29, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting BKGFY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Berkeley Group Holdings (OTCPK: BKGFY) was provided by HSBC, and Berkeley Group Holdings downgraded their reduce rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Berkeley Group Holdings, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Berkeley Group Holdings was filed on March 29, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 29, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Berkeley Group Holdings (BKGFY) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Berkeley Group Holdings (BKGFY) is trading at is $10.77, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
