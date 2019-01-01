Bonjour Holdings (OTC:BJURF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Jun 30)
–
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Bonjour Holdings using advanced sorting and filters.
No Data
Bonjour Holdings Questions & Answers
When is Bonjour Holdings (OTCPK:BJURF) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for Bonjour Holdings
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Bonjour Holdings (OTCPK:BJURF)?
There are no earnings for Bonjour Holdings
What were Bonjour Holdings’s (OTCPK:BJURF) revenues?
There are no earnings for Bonjour Holdings
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.