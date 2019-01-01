QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.04
Mkt Cap
140.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
3.5B
Outstanding
Bonjour Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. Along with its subsidiaries, the company is engaged in the retail and wholesale of beauty and healthcare products in Hong Kong, Macau and Mainland China. The group sells many featured products and provides products of distribution, international brands, and in-house brands. The operating segment of the company is Wholesaling and retailing of beauty and healthcare products. The firm generates the majority of its revenue from operations in Hong Kong.

Bonjour Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bonjour Holdings (BJURF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bonjour Holdings (OTCPK: BJURF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Bonjour Holdings's (BJURF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bonjour Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Bonjour Holdings (BJURF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bonjour Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Bonjour Holdings (BJURF)?

A

The stock price for Bonjour Holdings (OTCPK: BJURF) is $0.0399 last updated Fri Nov 12 2021 20:56:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bonjour Holdings (BJURF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bonjour Holdings.

Q

When is Bonjour Holdings (OTCPK:BJURF) reporting earnings?

A

Bonjour Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bonjour Holdings (BJURF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bonjour Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Bonjour Holdings (BJURF) operate in?

A

Bonjour Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.